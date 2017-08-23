Shape up or lose job, public servants told

PUBLIC servants in Imbongu, Southern Highlands have been told to perform to expectations or be kicked out of their jobs.

This was the words from local MP and Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research and Technology Pila Niningi.

Niningi said that Imbongu did not change much over the past few years mainly because public servants were not organised and failed to perform.

He also noted that Imbongu did not have a district office which was a big setback for the people.

Niningi said currently people are only looking at the “skeleton” district office at Walume which was not servicing the electorate effectively as public servants were not seen at the station.

“I did not waste any resource or money to get elected. It was the people who voted for me because they did not witness changes,” Niningi said.

He said he would ensure a complete maintenance of the district office and then make sure public servants performed their duties.

