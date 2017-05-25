Shareholders meet for briefing

By MARK HAIHUIE

MORE than 50 shareholders attended the Oil Search Limited annual general meeting in Port Moresby last Friday.

The meeting was also broadcast live to shareholders who were not able to attend, according to company chairman Richard Lee.

Managing director Peter Botten briefed the shareholders on the company’s performance in 2016 and outlined prospects for 2017.

“We got an unprecedented platform for growth.

“We have a very strong LNG business with expansion absolutely possible as along as we work well with Government and our communities to deliver in a responsible way,” Botten said.

“We have seen recent milestones in the upgrade of reserves. We see a very strong resource base and we see entry of Exxon Mobil as a catalyst for cooperation between the two projects.

“We are building an excellent exploration portfolio and we got other significant projects in small-scale LNG – a very comprehensive in-country community-based programme.

“In my 24 years of being in the company, I have not seen so many great opportunities for our company.”

The meeting went through eight ordinary business

resolutions and four special business resolutions.

The shareholders received and considered the financial statements of the company which did not require their vote.

They also agreed to the re-elections of Sir Kostas Constantinou and Dr Agu Kantsler, and elections of Mel Togolo and

Fiona Harris as directors of the company.

The meeting also re-appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the company auditor.

