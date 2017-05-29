Shareholders to receive payment

THE Bank of South Pacific will be paying its shareholders K1.04 per share as dividend for the 2016 financial year.

Group chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou said despite subdued economic conditions in PNG and Pacific countries in which BSP operated, the BSP group recorded positive outcomes last year with a net profit after tax of K643.5 million – an increase of K111.6 million on the 2015 result.

He said the directors therefore determined a final dividend of 79 toea for 2016.

This final dividend along with the 25 toea interim dividend paid last October brought the total dividend payment to K1.04 per share.

“We are now in eight different countries, four different business lines, 4200 staff and we record a profit last year of K643.5 million after tax,” he said.

“The result for the first quarter was also K170 million net profit after tax. This was all at a time when some of our competitors haven’t been able to maintain the profit performance that BSP has.

“It has been a great result. Our shareholders are certainly most pleased with the outcome.”

The payment date is set for June 23.

The full year dividend represented a distribution to shareholders of K486.016 million compared to K399.718 million the previous year.

Over the past five years, BSP had returned to shareholders more than K1.62 billion in dividends.

The group’s unaudited results for the first quarter of this year was K170.2 million profit after tax. This is K27 million more the same quarter last year.

“We are extremely pleased with the profit we are making,” Sir Kostas said.

