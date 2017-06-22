Shareholders vote in favour of resolutions: Nautilus

NAUTILUS Minerals Inc says shareholders have voted in favour of all the resolutions brought before them during the annual general meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada.

The company said 59.12 per cent of the issued shares were represented.

Chairman Russell Debney said: “We have continued to make excellent progress in the past year resulting in the delivery of our completed seafloor production equipment.

“Subsequently, we have started submerged trials of the seafloor production tools in Papua New Guinea this past quarter.

“We have delivered the launch and recovery equipment to Mawei shipyard in China, while also progressing there with the building of our production support vessel.

“We now look forward to seeing more of the equipment arrive for integration over the coming months at the shipyard as we gear up towards the launch of the PSV early in 2018.

“Subject to financing, we continue to target the commencement of operations at the Solwara 1 project site in quarter one 2019.”

The meeting also confirmed the:

Re-election of Russell Debney, Dr Mohammed Al Barwani, Tariq Barwani and Mark Horn as directors of the company for the ensuing year;

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the company for the ensuing year. The directors were also authorised to fix their remuneration;

Re-approval of option and share plans: The company’s stock option plan and share loan plan, and all entitlements thereunder, were re-approved by the shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Debney said shareholders’ passing the resolutions was a huge vote of confidence in Nautilus’ deepsea mining venture and spoke volumes of for their faith in the project.

“It’s all go once everything is in place,” he said.

