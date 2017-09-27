Shares transfer results in forgery charges

A foreigner who allegedly forged documents and stole shares from a director of a company abroad appeared at the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Lian Sheng, 43, from Guoangdong village, China , was charged with one count of forgery, one count of uttering and one count of stealing.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli read the charges to the accused and adjourned the case for police to complete investigations.

It was alleged that on April 18 this year, the accused fraudulently transferred 30 per cent of shares belonging to the complainant — a director of Brothers Engineering Ltd to himself and effectively removed the complainant’s name as a director and shareholder of the company.

Sheng did the transfer by filling in Form 13 for transfer of the shares and lodged it at Investment Promotion Authority.

The matter was discovered by the complainant and he formally lodged a complaint with police.

The matter was followed up by police who later apprehended and charged the accused.

He will appear again in court for mention on Oct 24.

His police bail of K900 was converted to court bail.

Like this: Like Loading...