Sharing experience

I want to comment on your Page 1 story yesterday.

I had about K110 disappear from my phone in September2017.

Contacting the phone company through their website elicited no response.

I contacted an independent authority and got K117 put back into my pre-paid SIM card.

The authority then officially closed the matter.

I was after more than just getting my money back.

This happens to other people too.

What can I as the owner of a small company do against giant companies?

Bapi Nag, Lae

