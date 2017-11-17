Sharing experience
I want to comment on your Page 1 story yesterday.
I had about K110 disappear from my phone in September2017.
Contacting the phone company through their website elicited no response.
I contacted an independent authority and got K117 put back into my pre-paid SIM card.
The authority then officially closed the matter.
I was after more than just getting my money back.
This happens to other people too.
What can I as the owner of a small company do against giant companies?
Bapi Nag, Lae