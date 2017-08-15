Sharing of the wealth

Firstly, I wish to congratulate Peter O’Neil on his re-election as prime minister.

He deserves it since his People’s National Congress party has the highest number of seats.

Secondly, I wish to commend him for distributing ministerial portfolios equally among the provinces.

It’s unfortunate that Oro and New Ireland missed out because they are in the opposition.

A word of advice to O’Neill and his Cabinet; despite the ill-feeling, be fair and share the nation’s wealth with everyone. Share with opposition MPs and monitor their performance.

Biri Ekopia

POM CT

Like this: Like Loading...