Sharks crush Diamonds, Diggers draw with Hammers

THE Sharks beat the Diamonds by 77 runs while the Diggers and Hammers played out a draw in the Hebou Shield yesterday.

Resuming the final day of their three-day fixture on 107/0 at Amini Park, the Hammers piled on the runs to be eventually dismissed for 329 in less than 79 overs.

Openers Vani Vagi Morea and Jason Kila top-scored, scoring 69 runs each, while John Boge Reva (41) and an unbeaten 48 from Nosiana Pokana added to the total.

Vanua was the pick of the Diggers attack taking 3-87 while Siaka (2-19), Pipi Raho (2-52) and Damien Ravu (2-64) all picked up wickets.

Requiring 169 runs for an unlikely outright victory in the last hour of play, the Diggers managed to score 99/3 with Kiplin Doriga unbeaten on 50 runs, while Mahuru Dai (2-14) picked up two wickets.

In the Hebou Shield women’s 40-over division, the Sharks crushed the Diamonds by 77 runs at the Amini Park No.2 oval.

Batting first, the Sharks posted 181/3 off their allotted 40 overs thanks to half-centuries from Brenda Tau (65) and Valo Lega (51 not out). Diamonds’ Pauke Siaka (1-33), Henao Thomas (1-33) and Mairi Tom (1-35) picked up scalps.

In reply, the Sharks’ bowling attack was too strong, dismissing the Diamonds for only 104 in 22.2 overs.

Diamonds Kopi John (30) and Mairi Tom (16) were the main contributors with the bat while Sharks’ Lega backed up her batting performance taking 3-7 with the ball.

