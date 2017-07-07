Sharks too strong for Piranhas

THE Sharks cruised to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Piranhas to stay unbeaten in the Hebou Shield Women’s T20 division fixture yesterday at Amini Park No.2.

Batting first, the Piranhas posted a par-score of 128/2.

Helen Buruka (52) was the star with the bat, hitting an impressive half century while Tanya Ruma’s unbeaten 33 took the Piranhas to a respectable total.

For the Sharks, Julie Lahari (1-11) and Ravini Oa (1-19) were the only wicket takers.

In reply, the Sharks reached the target in only 17 overs with four batsmen reaching at least 20 runs.

Brenda Tau (39), Konio Oala (31 not out), Gari Buruka (22) and Naoani Vare (20).

Hina Philip continued her good form with the ball taking 2-27 while Kari Seura (1-10) and Agnes Rarua (1-16) both picked up a wicket each for the Piranhas.

Result: Piranhas 128/2 (Helen Buruka 52, Tanya Ruma 33 not out; Julie Lahari 1-11, Ravini Oa 1-19) Sharks 132/4 (Brenda Tau 39, Konio Oala 31 not out, Gari Buruka 22, Naoani Vare 20; Hina Philip 2-27, Kari Seura 1-10, Agnes Rarua 1-16) Sharks won by six wickets with 18 balls remaining.

Like this: Like Loading...