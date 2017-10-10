Sharp minds needed for school exams

IN the evening, I hope you will set the alarm. Get up on time, and bring your lucky charm. I hope destiny will tomorrow be kind, but I know that all you need is your sharp mind.

No lucky charms and no magical spell, or miracles. Apart from these three – cheating is a disease and it’s bad because cheating in academic pursuit is an academic dishonesty.

It will lead you to nothing good. Therefore, take the challenge, and show how smart and ready you are. Your knowledge will help you do everything well.

Above all, I wish you all the world’s best in your exams ahead because you are the best and agents for positive change. Best wishes to the grade 10s and 12s.

Yarapaki Imma Leme

Madang

