IT’S about time that Prime Minister Peter O’Neill is eventually turning economic focus towards tourism as it has enormous potential for the country. Done properly, this will get the country out of the economic doldrums and the foreign reserves problems we are facing in a matter of months. However, true effort must be put in, not lip-service as we have been seeing since the Neill-Government came into power in 2012.

– Denver Karatu, Port Moresby