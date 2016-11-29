Shift sports focus to from rugby to soccer

RUGBY league is Papua New Guinea’s so-called national sport but we have made very little progress in developing and growing the code to world standard. On the other hand, football or soccer has huge potential for our children. Soccer is reputedly the best game in the world and is a safe sport. Some African countries export their soccer talents to Europe and other countries where millions of dollars have being remitted back to their countries. The top rugby league players in Australia, New Zealand and England do not earn anywhere near the world’s top soccer players.

Sananai, Port Moresby

