Ship starts assessing damage cable

A SHIP to repair cables has started assessing the damage to the PPC1 submarine cable in Madang.

Telikom PNG chief technical officer Jeffrey Bean said the fault at the Madang cable landing station had been located.

He said the ship was now moving towards the Branching Unit 484 kilometres outside Madang to locate the second point.

“A new cable will be laid and splicing in place of the damaged length of cable,” Bean said.

“The restoration time now depends on how far out the fault is and the extent of the damage to the cable.

“This damaged length of cable will be replaced, tested and finally getting the PPC1 cable back online.”

He said engineers from Tyco and TPG were on board the cable repair ship.

Telikom engineers working at the Madang cable landing station will be working in shifts to ensure the PPC1 cable is restored as soon as possible. This is to optimise the existing network to ensure customers have some level of service.

Customers having IP data links will experience some level of service degradation, having an increase in packet drops and much higher latency than expected.

Internet users will notice the internet being slow, especially during the peak periods.

