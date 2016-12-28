Ship volunteers celebrate success

YWAM Medical Ship, the mv Pacific Link and her team of volunteers are celebrating the end of a successful deployment to Madang and East Sepik before the vessel’s patrols resume in the New Year.

Over 71,000 healthcare services were delivered to over 40,000 people in 125 villages across both provinces throughout 2016.

Field activities included immunisations, maternal health services, dentistry procedures, eyecare, health promotion and collegial support for local health workers – delivered in partnership with provincial health authorities, local health workers and other key stakeholders.

Mv Pacific Link managing director Brett Curtis said 2016 represented YWAM Medical Ships’ first visit to both Madang and Eask Sepik.

“We have established relationships and partnerships with many people in both provinces throughout the year, it has been a real joy to collaborate and strengthen one another, knowing that this is just the beginning of much more to come,” he said.

“When I reflect on the thousands of people we have met this year, a stand-out is a man from Tarawai Island. He had been blind for the last three years from cataracts.

“After a successful surgery performed by a Wewak General Hospital surgeon onboard the mv Pacific Link, his sight was restored! The man’s joy after the patch came off was contagious, it was so special to witness such a transformation.”

Over 250 healthcare, marine and general volunteers joined the mv Pacific Link in 2016.

