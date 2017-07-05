Shipping company elects new chairman

THE deputy chairman of the Chebu Shipping Company Lawrence Disin has been elected the new board chairman.

Disin, the former chief administrator of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, was elected at a board meeting in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The position became vacant following the death of Sir Henry Chow on Jan 21.

The new deputy chairman is Lady Colette Chow.

Chebu Shipping Company managing director Fabian Chow said the company achieved K500,000 profit in the first quarter of 2017.

He said the board was pleased to know that the Chebu Joint Venture had grown to adolescence in just three years of operation.

Chow said they recorded a quarter million kina loss in the same quarter last year.

“Chebu Shipping has successfully made transition from loss-making year one of 2015 to break-even year two of 2016 to profit for 2017,” he said.

