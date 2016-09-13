Shoddy work on new road

ALLOW me to bring to the attention of the authorities the state of the just completed road works at Gerehu Stage 6 in the National Capital District. The contractor seems to have done a poor job on the project. The road sealing did not include the street circles. Why were the drains removed from some streets which now results in water running through residences? Some sections of the new road now have permanent puddles and pools of water after the rains or showers. Something has to be done by the authorities to correct this poor work carried by this contractor. City Hall engineers need to assess the quality of work done on this road before paying out the full contract.

– SS, Gerehu, NCD