Shop gives over 34 prizes

MORE than K50,000 worth of prizes were given to 34 shoppers at the RH Hypermarket branches in its Holiday SurPrizes raffle promotion, according to RH Hypermarket assistant general manager Phil Ager.

The 34 winners were drawn at the RH Hypermarket in Vision City.

Ager said there was an overwhelming response from the public to the promotion with more than 65,000 entries received from its shops at Hohola, Gordon and Vision City.

“RH Hypermarket has again this year assisted many customers during the year with some fantastic prizes ranging from food vouchers to a banana boat,” Ager said.

“The December promotion is even bigger with great cash prizes for food vouchers and over 34 prizes are being given away.

“Over K40,000 in value of food vouchers will be given away to four lucky winners.” He said they also gave away Samsung galaxy phones, washing machine, smart energy packs and electrical kitchen items.”

Customers had to spend K50 or more at any of the shops to enter by writing their details on the receipt and dropping it in the boxes provided.

“Each month we have catalogue specials that have Red Hot Deals and we know that our specials are the best in town,” he said.

