Shops must boost security standards

SHOPS and second-hand clothing houses tend to be very busy during weekends.

This is because it is the only time working class people have to go around and do shopping for the family.

I wish to express my concern about an incident that happened last weekend and to the security personnel who provide security in such places who lack proper communication skills.

They do not know how to deal with kids below five-years of age and professionals or public servants.

The Moale Dabua second-hand clothing is where city residents flock to, for their clothing needs.

The firm that provides security there need to include or enhance proper communication techniques to its security training processes.

Concerned City Resident

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...