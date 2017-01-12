Shortage of fuel in highlands

By TONY PALME

MOTORISTS in the Highlands provinces are facing a shortage of fuel because of the hold-up in supply on the highway as the result of landslides.

Provinces beginning to feel the impact are Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Enga, Southern Highlands, Hela and parts of Chimbu.

The highway in Chimbu was damaged by a landslide last Thursday cutting off all traffic from Lae to the highland provinces.

Some fuel stations have run out of fuel and have closed. In Mt Hagen, one of the few fuel stations operating since last week belongs to Puma Energy. Pump operators have been busy all day since Monday attending to long queues of vehicles.

Michael Robbey, the operations commander for Equal, Protect and Escort Solution, a business which owns the fuel station and get supplies from Puma Energy at its depot at Dobel outside Mt Hagen, said they had been serving hundreds of motorists since Monday.

“We sell fuel at (maximum) K150 to big trucks and K100 to small cars. For our prepaid customers, we give full tank,” he said.

He said they had stopped supplying fuel to individuals who brought 15 litres containers.

“They buy fuel (diesel and petrol) here at K50 for 15 litres and sell it (to motorists later) for K150 in the streets. We have stopped selling to them,” Robbey said.

He said they were selling diesel at K2.87 per litre, petrol at K3.60 per litre and kerosene at K2.76 per litre.

“We operate from 6am till 6pm because we get continuous supply from the Puma Energy depot at Dobel,” he said.

The other fuel station still opened yesterday in Mt Hagen was Niugini Oil.

