Shortage of funds hinders volleyball

By MELTON PAIS

PAPUA New Guinea Volleyball Federation president Kila Dick says his sport will not be hosting any national and international events for the forseeable future as they do not have any funds.

Dick made the remarks during the Fairfax Volleyball grand final in Port Moresby recently.

He said his executives were not yet set up as they had only taken up office a month ago and the federation did not have money.

“This is not only for volleyball alone but beach volleyball as well,” Dick said.

“We are now working to get our corporate plans and strategic plans fixed.

“My executives are currently working on how our national volleyball team can get to the Pacific Mini Games next year and to the Commonwealth Games as well.”

He said for PNG to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, the code would need serious funding to get their programmes up and running.

“Beach volleyball is capable of qualifying because we have the talent. We won the men’s gold medal during the Pacific Games last year,” Dick said. “People might think that because we won the gold medal, beach volleyball is fine but that is not the case. We really need beach volleyball competitions in order to keep the talent coming through.”

Dick said talent could be enhanced with a proper development programme.

Related