Shortage of housing an obstacle for health staff

THE lack of accommodation is one of the reasons why health workers refuse to go to the rural areas, resulting in people dying from curable diseases.

For many years, the Inua villagers in Lake Kutubu, Southern Highands, have been struggling to build a permanent health extension officer’s house.

Seeing their plight, Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal, allocated K300,000 late last year to a contractor, Wonderland Construction Ltd, to built a staff house which was officially opened last Thursday.

Komal said for many years people have been dying from curable diseases due to the unavailability of health workers because of accommodation problems, lack of facilities and drug shortages.

“The health extension officer will now be stationed at Inua supporting other officers serving patients as his permanent L40 house has been completed.

“Accommodation problems for health workers is a nationwide issue and the district development authority will be slowly constructing houses for health workers in the rural areas.

“If accommodation is the problem why health workers refuse to go to the rural areas, then we have to build them houses,” he said.

