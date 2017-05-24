Show falls in-line with changes in agriculture sector

THE staging of a domestic Cocoa of Excellence show is timely following recent changes in the agriculture sector and is responsive to the exporters’ demand for quality cocoa, says PNG Cocoa Board executive manager for field services Dr Arnold Parapi.

Speaking yesterday regarding preparations of the inaugural Air Niugini National Cocoa Warwagira that starts tomorrow in Kokopo, East New Britain, Parapi said everything was happening

at the same time by default but it was good.

Some changes included the merger of PNG Cocoa Board and Kokonas Indastri Koporesen (KIK) after the liquidation of the PNGCCI (PNG Cocoa Coconut Institute).

“The national government has been looking at ways to make the industry respond to exporters’ demand for quality cocoa and these changes are timely.

“So the research and development arm, which was PNGCCI, will be voluntarily liquidated so that the cocoa component will go to Cocoa Board and coconut to KIK,” he said.

