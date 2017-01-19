Show where you are, law firms told

By TABITHA NERO

PRIVATE law firms operating in residential areas should have a signboard to ensure that people can find their location, says a magistrate.

“Police or other people who have business with your firm cannot go knocking on every door for the service of papers,” Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi said.

She said this when dealing with the case of a woman charged with unlawful assault, which had been prolonged in court because of failure by police to serve documents to the woman’s lawyer.

Brenda Cungah from Western Highlands was alleged to have assaulted Elizabeth David by hitting her with a bottle of perfume and pulling her scarf on Oct 7, last year, on board an Air Nuigini aircraft, which was due to depart Port Moresby for Brisbane, Australia.

The court heard that police prosecutions could not serve certain documents to her lawyer because they could not find the location of his law firm, Murray and Associates.

“Just because you might be located in a popular street along 3-Mile, you don’t expect people to find you without a signboard. Speak to your principal lawyer and have a signboard out,” Kuvi said.

The court rejected the application moved by Cungah’s lawyer to have the matter struck out but advised him to file a submission on jurisdiction by tomorrow.

