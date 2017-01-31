All for show or a sincere act

THE Highlands region encompasses arguably Papua New Guinea’s most volatile group of provinces.

It is also the country’s most densely populated area.

Tribal fights and violence are a way of life, and indeed a part of the attitudes ingrained in the communities there.

Monday’s front page picture showing boys – some looking as young as 10 years of age – holding various firearms and in the act of surrendering the weapons was a symbolic gesture.

The caption said that the youngsters from the Kikita tribe near Tari town in Hela were giving up their father’s guns as a sign that they wanted a better future.

The children are the future and it is through them that the province’s hopes for a better, safer and secure existence lie.

It is apparent that a gun culture exists in the Highlands and that there are concerted efforts by tribal groups and communities to own weapons.

The need to have weapons is as old as the culture in these parts.

Whether for protection, or for use as tools to show power and prestige, the idea of guns in the Highlands has become a norm.

With the national elections this year, there is no doubt that there will be instances in the districts that guns will play some role in the outcomes at the polls.

The question that springs to the mind of one observing this symbolic gesture is on the motives of the people.

Having your children carry firearms for surrender to authorities sends a strong message that the people want peace and are in effect prepared to put their children – their most precious and valuable resource – at the fore to make that point.

Having now made a bell of their honour the people of this particular tribe must now follow up on that promise.

They cannot and should not partake in the violence that is almost pervasive across the region.

That would mean their gesture was nothing more than something to show the authorities they were compliant but for how long.

The Government has already taken a strong stance against people who hold the State and its properties to ransom.

The true test of their mettle will be when they are placed in a precarious position where they are provoked by others who have made no such commitment.

Will they be able to hold firm to that commitment and let the rule of law dictate their actions?

It is a great example for the Kikita tribe to show the rest of the

province, and the rest of the region, but it is incumbent on them to

stay the course. The police force will play a big role in supporting that peaceful end.

Long has been a struggle for police personnel in the Highlands region to keep the communities

in check and to maintain a semblance of order, but they more

work to do and people like those

of the Kikita tribe are endeavouring to do their bit to keep the

peace.

Giving up guns is just the start.

Those very children, who were used to mark the surrendering of the weapons must also be taught that nonviolent means to solve problems is the way.

Holding the public to ransom with the use of weapons cannot be allowed or tolerated in any community throughout the country – not just in the Highlands region but every where else.

The youth have to be the beacon of hope that the old ways are no longer the best ways nor are they acceptable. Hopefully, the children shown in Monday’s

front page picture are indeed attending school and getting an education outside of that

which they are receiving in the village.

At the very least they should be engaged in some worthwhile activity that benefits their community and the province.

It would be disappointing to think that these young men are being filled with hope for a better future and for them to make something of their lives and

in the process but are then

abandoned when other issues (elections, compensation demands, tribal hostilities, etc …) arise.

The way forward starts with them but must also involve more so the people who gave them

the guns to hand in and what those boys were told about the gesture.

