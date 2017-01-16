Show strong leadership, officers told

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A MAGISTRATE has warned officers in the law and justice sector to be wary of activities which could compromise their positions.

East New Britain’s senior magistrate Samuel Lavutul said officers must show good and strong leadership.

He said if officers were weak in performing their duties, youths in the communities would not respect them.

“If you are a village court official who consumes alcohol with youths and cause disturbance in the communities, then your actions make the village court weaker as you have compromised your position,” he said.

He said those serving bench warrants must carry out their jobs.

“Be reminded that the warrant is a court order. You must pick that person up and have him locked up. He is the one to come and explain to the court,” Lavutul said.

“This year, many of us have attended church services and the dedication service for public servants. It is time for you stand up in the capacity that the government has placed you on and paid you for.”

The court has begun conducting awareness in the communities on laws and policies and to appreciate the work of police officers and courts and understanding penalties.

