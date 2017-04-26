SHP police face fuel shortage

POLICE in Southern Highlands have been facing a shortage of fuel in the past four months.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papato said since January, police relied on the assistance of individuals and the provincial government.

He said Mendi MP De Kewanu provided 60 litres for each vehicle.

He said the police department made some payments to the fuel supplier last week but fuel supply was held up at the roadblock at Kasampas in Morobe.

“As soon as our supplier brings in a new fuel supply, we will not have problems with our fuel,” he said.

He said he did not know when they would get their fuel supply.

Like this: Like Loading...