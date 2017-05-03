SHP police stop use of loud hailers

CANDIDATES in Southern Highlands have been stopped from using loud hailers after hours to lure voters.

Police said it was disturbing students and public servants.

Southern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto said they should return to their respective villages and stay with their people after 6pm. He said during the next six weeks of campaigning, candidates must respect students and public servants in their respective districts and also at Mendi town.

“Students need to rest, do their homework and studies while public servants have to rest and get prepared for the next day’s work,” Papoto said. “Candidates must have respect and control their music and speeches after 6 pm.”

Papoto said Mendi town had the Mendi Day Secondary School, Mendi School of Nursing, Mendi Provincial Hospital, primary schools and many public servants and it was not necessary to disturb them.

He also said candidates must control their supporters and their vehicles should not overload passengers.

“Yes, this is election time and we know it is the time when candidates will move around with their people in truckloads but it is vital we control our supporters,” Papoto said.

