SI police yet to arrest officer

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

SOLOMON Islands police are yet to arrest a PNG Defence Force naval officer for allegedly raping a woman in Honiara last month during a cocktail party at the PNG High Commission, police media officer Desmond Rave said last Friday.

Although no reasons were given for the lengthy investigation Rave said that the National Criminal Investigation Department was conducting a proper investigation into the incident and the PNG High Commissioner’s office and PNG Defence have been very cooperative and supportive.

The Solomon Star newspaper had reported that the woman was allegedly raped by a naval officer from HMPNGS Lakekamu last month. The included occurred during a cocktail party hosted by PNG High Commissioner to the Solomon Island Fred Yakasa.

Meanwhile, sources said that Solomon Island police could have just obtained the copy of the video footage of the incident from the PNG High Commission in Honiara.

“The suspect and the victim were having sex in the toilet at the high commission and it was all captured in the close circuit TV (CCTV) monitoring camera.

The security guards were also viewing the incident on the CCTV without the knowledge of the suspect and the victim.

The footage will show if there ever was a struggle. Also the security guards have to be questioned.

Sources said that the female was an employee of a hotel hired by the High Commissioner to serve food and drinks at the cocktail party when she was allegedly raped by the naval officer.

The HMPNGS Lakekamu had stopped over in Honiara after it spent six weeks away from PNG during which its crew participated in the multi-national military training code name “Exercise Southern Cross 2016” in Noumea, New Caledonia.

