Siaka to lead Lewas

THE Papua New Guinea Lewas squad to Sri Lanka for the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier was announced yesterday.

The 14-member City Pharmacy-sponsored Lewas squad made up mostly of Port Moresby-based players will be captained by Pauke Siaka.

Norma Ovasuru (Gold Coast, Australia) and Hinamutawa Philip (Ahioma, Milne Bay) are the only two based outside of Port Moresby.

CPNG’s deputy chairperson Helen Macindoe said the team was looking forward to the challenge in Sri Lanka.

“It is the first time that the City Pharmacy PNG Lewas qualified for this event since 2008. In 2008 the event was held in South Africa and we lost badly,” Macindoesaid

“This time around, I am quietly confident that we can raise some eyebrows among the other teams. We are grouped with the heavy weights in South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and associate member Scotland. Our mission is to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup in England later in the year and play at Lord’s,” Macindoe said

City Pharmacy who joined forces with CPNG last year to sponsor the national women’s cricket team, are proud to be associated with this successful national women’s cricket team.

Marlene Dutta, Corporate Services CPL Foundation said at the naming of the team yesterday: “The success of the team thus far has set the bar high for the rest of the season and for all the future teams. I am positive, that the team announced today (yesterday) will continue to do yourself, your families, your teammates and PNG proud,” Dutta said.

The PNG Lewas will be one of the 10 teams taking part in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier from the February 7 to 21, 2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The tournament will see the bottom four sides from the ICC Women’s Championship along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Scotland, Zimbabwe and PNG go head to head for the four remaining spots in the ICC Women’s World Cup in the United Kingdom from January to February 23, 2017.

The 10 sides competing in Colombo will be divided into two groups of five with the top three from each progressing to the Super Six stage, thus securing One Day International (ODI) status until the next ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier. PNG is in Group B along with South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Scotland.

The top four sides from the Super Six stage will qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as well as for the next ICC Women’s Championship, while the top two sides will contest the final on Feb 21.

PNG Lewas qualified for the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier after claiming the ICC East Asia Pacific Women’s trophy in Samoa last year.

Fixtures: Fri, Feb 3 – PNG v Sri Lankan Emerging at KTZ Ground (practice match); Sun, Feb 5 – PNG v Thailand at Moors Ground (practice match); Tues, Feb 7 – PNG v Bangladesh at CCC; Fri, Feb 10 – PNG v Pakistan at NCC; Sat, Feb 11 – PNG v Scotland at MCA; Mon, Feb 13 – PNG v South Africa at NCC; Super six series from Wed, Feb 15; Lewas: Pauke Siaka (C), Helen Buruka, Ravini Oa, Veru Kila Frank, Konio Oala, Brenda Hoi Tau, Kopi John, Mairi Tom, Hinamutawa Philip, Sibona Lucy Jimmy, Vicky Araa, Kaia Arua, Norma Ovasuru, Tanya Ruma.

Like this: Like Loading...