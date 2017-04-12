Siaka posts ICup century

THE Hebou Papua New Guinea Barramundis lost their International Cricket Council (ICC) round 5 Intercontinental Cup (ICup) fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets, despite an unbeaten 142 by Lega Siaka in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Resuming Day 4 on 152/4, Siaka and Sese Bau negated the early bowling onslaught before Bau (30) was caught behind off seamer Mohammad Naveed.

Mahuru Dai was trapped in front soon after by Ahmed Raza and when Jack Vare (14) was bowled by Imran Haider, PNG were facing an innings defeat early in the day at 237/7.

Chad Soper then joined Siaka, putting on a half-century eighth wicket partnership to ensure that the hosts had to bat again, before Soper became Naveed’s second victim.

In the meantime, the little pocket-rocket from Hanuabada Village, Siaka had no troubles, w making a well-compiled debut ICUP century.

When Nosiana Pokana was the last PNG batsman dismissed, Siaka was still unbeaten on 142 runs off 232 balls out of a team score of 286.

His innings consisted of 23 boundaries, batting nearly 80 overs and becoming the third PNG player after Assad Vala and Mahuru Dai to score a century in the ICC ICup competition.

Mohammad Naveed (4-78) and Imran Haider (4-93) both picked up four wickets for UAE.

UAE had no issues chasing down the 40-run target in less than six overs, losing just one wicket on the way.

After this fixture, PNG remain in fourth place on 40 points on the ICC ICup standings, while UAE jump into seventh position on 27 points.

Match Summary

1st Innings – PNG 194 (ack Vare 38, Chad Soper 38, Mahuru Dai 19; Ahmed Raza 3-38, Qadeer Ahmed 3-45, Mohammad Naveed 2-43, Imran Haider 2-50) UAE 441/8 (Mohammad Usman 103, Saqlain Haider 102 not out, Rameez Shahzad 63, Laxman Sreekumar 37; Mahuru Dai 4-126, Assad Vala 1-29, Chad Soper 1-52, Nosiana Pokana 1-63)

2nd Innings – PNG 286 (Lega Siaka 142 not out, Tony Ura 35, Sese Bau 30; Mohammad Naveed 4-78, Imran Haider 4-93) UAE 42/1 (Shaiman Anwar 32 not out; Norman Vanua 1-10)

UAE beat PNG by nine wickets.

Fixtures: Wed, April 12 – PNG v UAE (T20I); Fri, April 14 – PNG v UAE (T20I 2 games).

