Siassi High School prepares for secondary status

WORK has started at Siassi High School on Umboi Island, Morobe, at the student’s dormitory and teacher’s houses in preparation to acquire secondary status in 2020.

The plan is to rebuild all rundown facilities beginning with male-female dormitories, teacher’s accommodation and learning facilities from 2017-2019 to cater for grades 11 and 12 in 2020.

Deputy principal Norman Apul said construction had started with female dormitory for 80 students, a three-in-one duplex for teachers and renovation of two teacher’s houses.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Mao Zeming allocated K500,000 for the project last month.

Similarly, Bunsil and Mabey primary schools were also upgrading facilities to cater for grades nine and 10 as the feeder for the secondary school.

Siassi High School is a level seven school and caters 500 students in four classes each in grades nine and 10 with 17 teachers. Zeming invested a total of K980,321.20 last month to rebuild recently burnt down Wasu local level government office costing K480,321.20, two police quarters in Umboi Island and another in Sialum and the high school.

The district development authority has funded six police houses earlier. District project manager Desmond Jack presented the cheque to Papua New Guinea Forest Products division manager-Lae Neal McClung that provided complete building materials.

Jack said the district would work to deliver the projeicts undertaken in the electorate on time and budget.

