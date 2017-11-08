Siassi Island not safe: Police

Far-flung Siassi Island between Morobe and West New Britain is becoming a hotbed of crime, says Morobe police commander Augustine Wampe.

He said this after the arrest of two Siassi High School students following the killing of man on the island at the end of last month.

Wampe said there was uncontrolled use of marijuana and homebrew on the island which was contributing to a high crime rate.

He said there were no regular transport services to the island after the closure of Lutheran Shipping, and there had been no air service for many years now.

“Siassi is no longer safe,” Wampe said.

“The island is being controlled by criminal elements who are plying their trade without fear.

“Police personnel deployed there are faced with logistical problems to carry out their duties effectively.”

Wampe said police arrested the students last week and would move them to Lae to be charged.

“Many others were involved in the killing, so police are expected to make more arrests,” he said.

“However there is poor network coverage in Siassi, therefore, I cannot verify if they have managed to arrest more suspects.”

