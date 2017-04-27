Siassi Islanders celebrate opening of new church

The people of Siassi Island in Morobe celebrated the opening of a new Lutheran church and the commissioning of leaders recently.

The commissioning of leaders was done by Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG (ELC-PNG) Siassi District President Rev Micah Yalamu and Rev Timothy Luke from the church headquarters in Ampo, Lae.

The Lokep Island villagers were happy to see opening of their new church.

The opening came about after the villagers had struggled to plan for the new church building.

Many had contributed in cash and kind for construction of the church which started in 2015.

John Joshua, a former Lutheran Shipping manager made an initial contribution of K20,000 for the construction to begin.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru gave K20,000 and Wan Jin Wah gave K13,000, also as initial contributions for the church building.

Church members contributed K100 per person and started fundraising for the construction of the new church.

Pastor Timothy Luke shared the gospel and told villagers that the church was the fruit of their hard work and labour.

“Your dreams have come to reality just like Joseph dreamt. Now you can be happy in fellowship to strengthen your faith in Christ,” Timothy said.

Church leaders, the youth leader and the Sunday school were commissioned to start their ministries.

Present to witness the opening were representatives from the head bishop’s office, the adult literacy officer, Lutheran Life Care, the national Wokmeri centre in Banz, Jiwaka and Lutheran communication centre workers.

Former Lae city manager Jacob Sawanga told Christians that they have huge responsibilities in supporting church work and pastors so their pastors can serve them in God’s word.

