Siblings set to stand trial over assault

The Waigani court has found sufficient evidence to commit a man and a woman charged with grievous bodily harm to stand trial at the National Court.

Bernard Jariga and Alma Jariga, both from Bauweme village in Tufi district, Northern, were each charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Mekeo Gauli made the ruling last Thursday and committed the two to appear for listing on Oct 30.

The court heard that on Oct 29, 2016, at ATS settlement (Oro Block) the victim went to get his wife (Alma) and their child who had gone to visit her family at Tufi Block.

After picking up their daughter, the victim advised his wife to accompany them home but she did not turn up so the victim went back to get her.

The court was told that when the victim went back, his wife was not there but went to another house.

Out of frustration he used a PVC pipe and attempted to hit the wife but she called out to her brothers who were drinking alcohol.

The court heard that Bernard Jariga and a cousin brother intervened and punched the victim in the face and when he fell they kicked and dragged him.

The court heard that Alma’s younger brother, a juvenile, hit the victim on the head with a stone.

The victim spent 16 days at the intensive care unit at the Port Moresby General Hospital following the attack.

The two accused are on K500 bail each while awaiting trial.

Like this: Like Loading...