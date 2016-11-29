Sign language to be used by TV

By NAOMI WASE

People with hearing problems will now have access to news through the National Broadcasting Corporation Television (NBC TV).

NBC TV and the Youth, Religion and Community Development signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday for the interpreting of news using sign language for the deaf.

Youth, Religion and Community Development Minister Delilah Gore said it was a milestone achievement.

“It’s not about waiting for the laws and policies to be more inclusive but it’s about taking first steps to remove barriers that hinder accessibility,” she said. Gore said the national policy on disability (2015 to 2025) with the vision, “remove barriers, make rights real”, was the national strategy and plan of action for the citizens with disability.

NBC acting managing director Kora Nou said the idea came up after the launching of the policy on disability.

He said the first news with interpreters would be on International Disability Day on Saturday.

“It’s a one-hour news so we will start with three interpreters and we’ll develop from there,” he said.

Nou said they would do likewise for their other programmes.

Department Secretary Anna Solomon said people living with disabilities deserved equal services as other people.

“A lot of changes are happening and we don’t want them to be left behind; we want them to be part of the change,” Solomon said.

PNG Deaf and Interpreters’ Association coordinator Rose Launch said it was a breakthrough and other government departments should also help people living with disabilities.

The National Gaming Control Board is supporting the initiative with K20,000 to pay the interpreters.

Like this: Like Loading...