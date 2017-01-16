Sim card registration progressing well

THE SIM card registration exercise has progressed well with most mobile customers expected to be registered before the end of the year.

National Information and Communication Technology Authority chief executive officer Charles Punaha said the SIM registration “is going alright with nearly all the customers of bmobile having been registered”.

“The existing CDMA customers of Telikom PNG had been registered when they were switching their handsets from CDMA phones to 4G capable phones,” he said.

“All customers that had migrated their service to 4G have been registered and it is still ongoing.”

He said Digicel was the only operator where the numbers of those registered was quite small.

“The reason is that they have gone on tender for their equipment vendor and this has taken time. But they now made a decision on which tender to roll out the service.

He said Nicta had made it clear to the operators that no additional cost must be charged for registrations.

The registration will expire on Jan 1, 2018.

