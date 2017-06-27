Simatab refutes accusations made against him

Wewak MP Jim Simatab (pictured) has refuted accusations made against him saying he has filed reports with police.

Simatab, in an interview with The National in Wewak yesterday, said his name had been tarnished by certain candidates and their supporters.

“A candidate’s supporters intercepted ballot boxes on the way to Uridogum.

“Yes, the ARO didn’t follow orders, police should have escorted him.

“I had no idea what happened that time ( Friday).

“I was doing my final campaign at Passam.

“I have nothing to do with the ballot boxes.

“Another claim was that 14,000 ballot papers, all signed, were found in my village in West Coast and that I was locked up by police.

“All these are not true.

“There’s no logic in what people are saying.

“How will I in the first place have access to the ballot papers?

“Most AROs are maybe from the Wewak district but that doesn’t mean I know them.

“Despite all these accusations, I have support.

“I have reported to police supporters and candidates who made accusations.

“ As candidates we should be mature and not try to influence the polling,” Simatab said.

