Simbu out to match 2014 effort

NATIONAL long distance runner Simbai Kaspar is confident of leading Team Simbu to a successful PNG Games in March.

The 26-year-old says his team from the rugged Highlands province are capable of matching their 2014 effort in Lae where they won six gold medals.

The Games’ deferral from November to March was a blessing in disguise for the province’s long distance team, some of whom have already represented the country at international events – so Kimbe, West New Britain, will not be a problem for Caspar and his teammates.

Kaspar, who has been a regular face on the athletics squads over the past four years said he was impressed with his fellow Simbu athletes, who had maintained the reputation of the province as the leading distance team at the national level.

“Team Simbu won six gold medals at the last PNG Games in Lae and I know we can do that again in Kimbe,” Kaspar said.

“We also won silver (15) and bronze (8) medals bronze in 2014,”

“We know we are a small province but we have athletes who can win medals especially in long distance running.”

Team Simbu finished seventh at the last Games with a total medal haul of 29 enabling them to finishing ahead of teams like Western Highlands, Madang, West New Britain and Enga.

Team Simbu athletics coach Paul Komba said his squad were aiming to equal the team tally in gold medals from 2014 with Kaspar to lead the charge in the 5000m with Kupsy Bisamo and Abel Siune preparing to defend the medals they won.

“Our team is set to go into camp at the National Sports Institute in preparation for Kimbe.

“We will be in Goroka from January 10-28 to allow students in the team to take part in the training camp,” Komba said.

Komba, who was a coach for the 2015 Pacific Games, said he would field 50 track and field athletes in the coming PNG Games in Kimbe with the aim winning of winning the 800m (male/female), 3000m stipplechase (male/female), 5000m (male/female) and 10,000m half marathon (male/female).

The team would be managed by five officials including Komba.

“We won six gold last PNG Games so we know we can do it again,” Komba said.

“That will be the number of gold medals we aim for.

“We hope to win more medals but six is the number we should win.”

