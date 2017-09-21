Simbu soccer to host Highlands Besta Cup

THE Highlands Regional Besta FA Cup Qualifier will be hosted by the Simbu Soccer Association in Kundiawa at Dickson Oval from Sept 27-30.

Local Organising Committee chairman Donald Apeti said: “All football associations in the Highlands are asked to send in their interest to participate.

The letter of interest must accompany the regional registration fee of K500.

The registration fee for men’s and women’s teams is K500 while the player registration fee is K3.

“The fees must be paid into the PNG Football Association Inc. operations account, BSP Waigani branch account No.7002171143. He said preparations were getting underway and they were now calling for expression of interest from association and associate members.

“All associated members must meet the qualification requirements in running of their current competitions as well.

“We expect all associations and associate members to affiliate to allow the host committee to prepare in advance,” Apeti said.

For more information Apeti can be contacted on 72685589/75698250. Simbu Soccer Association president Diana Ulka can also be contacted on 72555738.

