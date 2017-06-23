Simbu supports election operations

THE Simbu government has given K400,000 to support general election work in the province, an official says.

Provincial administrator Joe Kunda said the provincial government has given K200,000 to the police and K200,000 to the Electoral Commission office in the province.

“The national election is a very important event that comes after every five years and in a democratic society like Papua New Guinea, it is important that a free, fair and just election is conducted,” he said.

“And as such, the provincial government also has a duty and a responsibility to ensure a free, fair and just election is conducted.

“Thus, we have supported election operation in the province by presenting a K200,000 to the provincial police and another K200,000 to the provincial electoral commission office.

“We paid the money directly into their account so the money is available and they can use it to

support them in their election operations.”

He has called on everyone to allow the democratic process to take place.

“We have a grandstand at Kundiawa town where public servants, electoral officers, police, leaders, women’s reps and others do awareness programmes to educate our people,” Kunda said.

“So far, there has been peaceful campaigning in Chimbu because people have realised the importance of national elections.

“We are grateful to support election operations in the province and I urge the disciplinary forces and the polling officials to do their job without fear or favour to ensure a free, fair and just election is delivered in the province”

