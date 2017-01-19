Simbu’s Brawa concerned with lack of urgency

By ZACHERY PER

ONLY nine provinces out of 22 have submitted their athlete accreditations to the Papua New Guinea Games Council in Kimbe, West New Britain, with half of the provinces yet to their K10,000 bond fees with the due date having been Dec 31.

PNG Games Council executive member Gabriel Brawa pointed these concerns out saying with eight weeks left to the March 18-April 1 event.

“I came to Kimbe only to find out that out of the 22 provinces, only 11 have paid their K10,000 bond fees while only nine provinces have submitted their accreditations,” Brawa said.

“Time is running out for provincial teams to get this things sorted out.” Brawa was in Kimbe visiting the PNG Games Secretariat to submit Team Simbu’s accreditation for 350 participants inclusive of athletes and team officials.

He told The National from Kimbe those provinces that were yet to pay their bond fees and submit accreditations needed to take their responsibilities seriously.

Brawa, who is the Chairman of Highlands Regional Sports Council and Team Simbu general manager said Jiwaka was the only one to pay the K10,000 bond fees while the other six provinces in the highlands including Simbu were yet to settle.

“Team Simbu will pay its bond fee next week when I get back to Kundiawa,” he said.

He urged other provinces to prioritise their Games preparations.

