Simon to captain PM’s 13

By MELTON PAIS

LAE Tigers five-eighth Charlie Simon will lead the PNG PM’s 13 side after he was named captain for Saturday’s rugby league fixture against Australia at the National Football Stadium.

Simon helped his Digicel Cup team win this year’s title kicking the decisive golden point extra time field goal against the Agmark Gurias in the grand final.

Simon from Eastern Highlands has already tasted the atmosphere of a PM’s 13 fixture having played in last year’s 50-0 loss to the Greg Inglis-led Australians.

This year the stakes are just as high because the Australians are auditioning for spots in Mal Meninga’s World Cup squad.

Simon’s side on the other hand are expected to give their all but few expect them to beat the Aussies as no PNG side has managed to do that since the PM’s 13 concept started in 2005.

As the designated leader Simon focused on the opportunity the game was giving local talent to test themselves against the best.

“I don’t have much to say but we will do our talking on the field and I am grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team in this big game and I have faith in my teammates,” Simon said.

“I didn’t expect to get this role as captain but it’s not new to me because I’ve captained the Tigers since last year.

“When I heard my name I was shocked but I have confidence because they have trusted me. We have bonded well since we came to camp.”

The 24-year-old who started playing with Mautana Roosters in the Port Moresby suburban competition said it was his honour to represent the league that he started his career with and the country as a whole.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka congratulated Simon for his appointment.

“He is an experienced player in the Digicel Cup and has taken the Lae Tigers to four minor premierships and two premierships and he’s earned the captaincy,” Tsaka said.

“Simon was first picked for the PNG PM’s 13 in 2015 and now gets to lead the team and he won’t let anyone down.

“He’s got a great record as a captain having led the Tigers to Digicel Cup wins as well as to retaining the Melanesian Cup beating the Aviators in Suva last year.

Like this: Like Loading...