Simon gets release to join Lae

FORMER Hekari United FC midfielder Emmanuel Simon will join the Lae City Dwellers for the 2017 National Soccer League.

Simon showed interest last month and a formal release was done by Hekari for him to join the NSL champions.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba said having Simon controlling the midfield for the Dwellers would boost the 2016 champions in their campaign in the NSL and the OFC Champions League.

“He is an experienced player so we are glad to have him in the team,” Gunemba said.

He told The National that Simon would replace Solomon Islander Joachim Waroi.

“Joachim said he wanted to play for us but his club in the Solomon Islands would not release him. In his place, we are happy to welcome Emmanuel. So it is a loss and a gain for us at the same time,” Gunemba said.

Simon has already begun training with the Dwellers and Gunemba said that he had no problems fitting in.

“He is a Morobean so I think playing for a Morobe team like the Dwellers will put him in a position to lead other young upcoming players of the province,” Gunemba said.

