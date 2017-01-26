Simon is new deputy

PARLIAMENT has elected a new deputy speaker in Maprik MP John Simon.

Simon, a member of the National Alliance, polled 64 votes against Kainantu MP Johnson Tuke, a member of People’s Progress Party.

Simon was nominated by Fisheries Minister and Tewai-Siassi MP Mao Zeming of the ruling People’s National Congress, while Tuke was nominated by Opposition Leader Don Polye of the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party.

Leader of Government Business James Marape had asked leave of Parliament to move a motion without notice for the election of a deputy speaker to replace South Fly MP, Aide Ganasi, who died last November.

Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc then advised MPs that voting would be done by secret ballot.

The process was straight forward with Simon winning in a process than took less than 20 minutes.

Like this: Like Loading...