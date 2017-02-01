Simon’s clothes on wheels

By PERO SIMINJI

ROBERT Simon sells items mostly clothes from his taxi in Port Moresby.

Before he bought the taxi two years ago, he used to walk around the streets selling the items.

He is originally from Madan in the Anglimp South-Waghi district of Jiwaka.

Today he lives in the Port Moresby suburb of Morata.

Last weekend, he was at his usual spot in Gerehu doing trading from his taxi.

He left school in early 2000 and headed for Port Moresby in the hope of finding a way to earn a living.

“I was unfortunate to make it through the formal system of education,” Simon said.

“I thought Moresby is one of the places where I would find opportunities but it turned out differently.

He saw himself on the street trying to make ends meet and survive.

“It was not what I thought it would have been when I was back home. Life itself forced me into the informal sector and I walked from one settlement to another selling all my clothes,” he said.

“I saw it as the only means of survival.

“But I never gave up.

I built a trust among my customers who demanded more of my items.”

Early in 2015, he bought the taxi which assists him very well.

Today, he provides door-to-door service to customers around the city.

Simon earns around K1000 a day but this can go up to K2500 on good days.

