Simple hand-washing can prevent diarrhoea

Hand-washing with soap is a simple habit that can improve the health of children.

In Papua New Guinea, over 200 children under the age of five die from diarrhoea because of poor hand-washing, unclean drinking water and a lack of toilets.

The impacts of diarrhoea are tragic, but simple hand-washing with soap can reduce the incidence of diarrhoea in PNG.

That is why non-profit organisation Water Aid and its partners have been working with communities to encourage the use of hand-washing stations in schools, healthcare facilities and homes to prevent diseases.

The Global Hand-washing Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of hand-washing and is celebrated every year with events, campaigns, and hand-washing programmes around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...