Simple Juniors into semifinals after win over Blue Kumuls

By HENRY MORABANG

Newcomers Simple Juniors FC areone step away from winning the 2016 Port Moresby Soccer Association (PMSA) FA Cup.

The surprised package from Amazon Bay in Central stormed the PMSA FA Cup to remain undefeated. On Saturday they beat Blue Kumuls 3-1 in the elimination final at the Correctional Service Training College oval in Bomana.

Simple Juniors outmuscled the boys from Gordon’s Police Barracks to set a date with whoever their opponent will be this weekend.

In the opening early game Momase, led by captain Junior Sasu, Kapret Tingut, Moses Arisib, Basil Ling proved too strong for Cyril Muta’s Maclarens winning 1-0.

Maclaren had several good chances but their finishers in Pakot Poesi, Shannon Andrew, Toru Simoi failed to find the net.

Muta and towering Bofeng Garabini at fullback for Maclaren had to make Momase players work overtime and eventually find the net in the second half.

In the second match, Mungkas led by Paul Peter had to work overtime to ensure they proceed to next stage of PMSA FA Cup next week.

With the assistance of Clement Willies, Able Redenut, Lam Vincent, Basil Jofari, Edwin Taberia, Juai Elijah and Elton Banam, they managed to beat Yamaros 2 1-0.

The other result for the men’s game between Yamaros 1 and DBTI was not available for print.

In the women’s games, Guria ousted Yamaros 3-1 while the result for Tarangau and Mungkas was not available.

