Sin and pride

WHILE there is no Bible verse that specifically says that we commit a sin each day, we do have verses that remind us that we have inherited the capacity to sin at any moment.

“Sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all men, because all sinned” (Romans 5:12).

We also have a verse that warns us of the deceitfulness of our old sinful nature, which in a sense is warning us of the potential, if not the likelihood, of daily sin.

While these verses do not unequivocally indicate the daily occurrence of sin, they certainly warn us against the pride of saying at any moment that we have no sin.

The good news is that we will not have to strive forever against daily sin. One day we will be in heaven with our saviour and will be freed from the presence and power of sin, just as we have already been freed from its penalty.

Anointed Christian

