Singer helps raise K600,000

PAPUA New Guinea Operation Open Heart Foundation raised K599,900 in two events they had invited Australian singer Daryl Braithwaite to.

OOH chairperson Kathy Johnston said Braithwaite performed at The Edge at Harbour City and at the Parliament State Room for the Orchid Gala Dinner on Aug 18 and 19.

She said the purpose of the fundraising was to assist local doctors with training and purchase of equipment for OOH at Port Moresby General Hospital.

“The first two recipients are Dr Karu and Dr Cornela Kilalang, who will be travelling to Singapore next month to attend a two-day workshop, OOH will assist with travel and accommodation expenses.” she said.

Johnston said they did not reached the target of K1 million but was thankful to have Braithwaite as part of the fundraiser.

Since the establishment of OOH, a total of 1003 open heart surgeries were undertaken by local and visiting doctors who had a success rate of 99 per cent.

Every year, Papua New Guinea has four visits from the International Open Heart and doctors from Singapore to operate on adult patients and Australian doctors operate on children.

They also train local doctors on heart surgery.

Johnston said when more local doctors and nurses were trained, there would be less foreign doctors visiting the country for the operation open hearth programme and thanked the stakeholders for their support.

