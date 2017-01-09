Singer uses music to address social issues

LOCAL artist Gayat Lele (also known as Kduman) is conducting awareness through music to address law and order problems and promote peaceful co-existence.

Being a former prisoner, he said he wanted to give back something to the community by delivering important messages to youths during his concerts.

Lele believes that his music has inspired many and he can use that to educate young people about the importance of staying away from illegal activities.

The Wanbel Event group in Lae organised the concert.

A Christmas concert in Lae was staged to convey to the public a message of hope and unity and to take ownership of rising social issues and encourage youths to be good citizens.

The speakers included church and community leaders, Morobe police Metropolitan Superintendent Antoine Wagambie Jr and police officers.

Lele held two concerts during Christmas in settlements around Lae.

He plans to move out into other districts in Morobe.

